Upgrade your home network with up to 30% off Wi-Fi 6 routers, more from $13

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon taking up to 30% off a selection of NETGEAR, TP-Link, and other networking accessories starting at $13 shipped. Our top pick is on the ARRIS SURFboard mAX Plus Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 2-Pack for $385.85 shipped. Down from its $500 going rate, today’s offer comes within $1 of our preivous mention and is one of the best discounts we’ve seen to date. This ARRIS Wi-Fi 6 system can dish out up to 6,000-square feet of coverage between its two included routers and features eight Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired expansion. Upwards of 7.8Gb/s throughout ensures that everyone in your household will be able to stream video, play games, and backup their machines without bottlenecking your network. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for all of our additional top picks.
Other notable networking deals:
- ASUS Gaming Router: $245 (Reg. $335)
- TP-Link Smart Router: $52 (Reg. $80)
- TP-Link 802.11ac Extender: $42 (Reg. $50)
- NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Switch: $13 (Reg. $19)
- TP-Link 16-Port Gigabit Switch: $50 (Reg. $60)
- and even more…
On top of everything else that Prime Day has had to offer so far, we’re also seeing some notable eero Mesh WiFi System deals, as well. With prices starting at $69, you’ll be able to bring home its 3-piece package at one of the best prices yet of $174.
ARRIS SURFboard mAX Plus System features:
The SURFboard mAX is a tri-band whole home gigabit Wi-Fi 6 mesh system with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) on all 3 bands! With the SURFboard mAX Plus your home will experience system speeds of up to 7.8 Gbps and provide up to 400% greater range than existing Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) mesh systems.
