eero Mesh WiFi System hits $174 for Prime Day (Save $75), more from $69

With Prime Day now officially kicking off, Amazon currently offers its eero 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack for $174 shipped for its Prime members. Usually fetching $249, today’s offer amounts to $75 in savings, beats our previous mention by $15, and marks the best we’ve seen in five months. Comprised of three nodes, this mesh Wi-Fi package can blackout your home in 802.11ac coverage thanks to its 5,000-square foot range. Ideal for 350 Mb/s internet service plans, this system also packs dual-band Wi-Fi support, six Gigabit Ethernet ports, and Alexa integration. HomeKit router support was also recently rolled out, bringing extra features into the mix for those in the Apple-centered smart home ecosystem. Over 6,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re in need of less coverage, Amazon is also discounting a single one of the eero mesh WiFi routers to $69. Down from its $99 price tag, today’s offer saves you 30% and matches the all-time low. You’re only getting 1,500-square feet of coverage here, but will benefit from nearly all of the same features as the lead package. A 2-pack will also only set you back $118, down from $169.

eero Mesh System features:

Improve your home network with this three-pack of eero Wi-Fi routers. Powerful dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity provides up to 5,000 sq. ft. of coverage, and TrueMesh technology helps minimize buffering and congestion. These eero Wi-Fi routers are easy to install and include a convenient app that walks you through setup and makes managing your network simple.

