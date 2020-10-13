Samsung, Seagate, and Synology storage all discounted from $28 for Prime Day

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Samsung, Seagate, and Synology storage. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Our top pick is the Samsung 256GB microSDXC card for $27.99. Regularly $35, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find by 20%. Notable features here include transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, support for 4K content, and a 10-year warranty. Great for adding storage to your Android device or Nintendo Switch. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable deals:

Samsung 256GB microSDXC card features:

Ideal for Recording 4K UHD Video: Samsung micro SD EVO Select is perfect for high res photos, gaming, music, tablets, laptops, action cameras, DSLR’s, drones, smartphones (Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, Note9, S8, S8+, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, etc. ), Android devices and more

Ultra Fast Read Write Speeds: Up to 100MB/S Read and 90MB/S Write Speeds; UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10 (Performance May Vary Based on Host Device, Interface, Usage Conditions, and Other Factors)

Built to Last Reliability: Memory Card Is Also Water Proof, Temperature Proof, X Ray Proof and Magnetic Proof

