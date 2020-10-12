Prime Day Fire TV Recast discounts level up your DVR game with lows from $130

A fresh batch of Prime Day deals just went live and among Amazon’s list is the Fire TV Recast 1TB at $179.99 shipped for Prime members. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Fire TV Recast sets out to level up your current DVR experience, letting you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with several Fire TV and Echo devices. This paves the way for you to enjoy everything from live sports, local news, and late night shows no matter where you are. This Recast unit lets users record up to four shows at once and keep 150 hours of HD content on tap for whenever you have a chance to catch up. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Recast deal from $130.

If the model above greatly exceeds your needs, you can spend less and still bag a bunch of savings with the smaller Fire TV Recast 500GB at $129.99 shipped. As with the 1TB deal, $100 of savings is up for grabs, a price that matches the all-time low. Standout differences include the ability to record two shows at once and store 75 hours of programming. Also rated 4/5 stars.

Fire TV Recast 1TB features:

Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show, or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device—with no monthly fees.

Enjoy live sports, local news, late night shows, and other can’t miss TV from channels available through an HD antenna.

