Tackle your next DIY project with BLACK+DECKER tools from $29 on Prime Day

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a number of BLACK+DECKER DIY tools on sale from $29 shipped. One of our favorites is the 4-tool 20V Combo Kit for $99. Normally over $120, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the best available. While you normally only get a drill/driver at this price from most brands, BLACK+DECKER has you covered with four must-have tools in one bundle. You’ll get a drill/driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and LED light that all run off the same 20V MAX battery here. The drill is fairly self-explanatory, but the reciprocating saw can be used to cat a variety of materials. Picking up the circular saw will be great for handling small (or big) DIY projects, like breaking down sheets of plywood, cutting up 2x4s, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for other great BLACK+DECKER deals.

More BLACK+DECKER deals:

Looking for off-season yard tool deals? Well, Greenworks is currently running a huge Prime Day sale that offers up to 30% off some of its electric tools. There’s plenty to see over there, so be sure to swing by and take a look at everything that’s on sale.

For other great deals, you’ll also need to swing by our constantly-updated Prime Day hub, which is your one-stop-shop for everything on sale at Amazon.

BLACK+DECKER 4-tool Combo Kit features:

Drill / Driver features an 11 position clutch with a LED work light to illuminate the work surface

Circular saw features a high torque motor with a 5-1/2″ blade

Reciprocating saw features 3000Spm motor, 7/8″ stroke length and tool-free blade changes

LED work ight offers 70 Lumens for up to 11 hours of runtime

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!