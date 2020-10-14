Greenworks electric yard tools and more heavily discounted by up to 30%

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Event, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Greenworks electric outdoor tools. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership. Headlining is the Greenworks G-MAX 17-inch 24V Electric Lawn Mower at $209.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. Greenworks provides two 24V 4Ah batteries with purchase here, plus a wall charger, and an integrated clipping bagger. If you’re looking to ditch the oil and gas routine this year, but don’t have a particularly large yard, this model is worth a look. Rated 4.1/5 stars. You’ll find more Greenworks deals down below.
Other notable deals include:
- 80V String Trimmer: $199 (Reg. $280)
- Pro 40V Cordless Pole Saw: $75 (Reg. $100)
- 40V 14-inch Cordless Dethatcher: $150 (Reg. $200)
- 12-inch 40V Chainsaw: $101 (Reg. $135)
- …and more!
While we’re on the subject of energy-friendly Prime Day deals, swing by our electric transportation coverage from earlier this morning. You’ll find notable deals on gas-free Segways and more. Of course, our Prime Day hub has all of the latest price drops going as well.
Greenworks G-MAX Electric Lawn Mower features:
- Your purchase includes One Greenworks G-MAX 17” Pull Mower, 2508302 model with Two 24V 4Ah Batteries and Dual Port Charger
- Lawn Mower dimensions – 52.05” L x 19.21” W x 41” H | Battery Capacity – 4Ah | Battery Life – Approx. 2000 charge cycles | Wheels size – 7” and 8” | Cutting width – 17”
- 2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use
- The unit is made of high quality durable plastic, which allows it to be light in weight and easy to maneuver
- Single lever 5-position height adjustment offers cutting height range from 1-1/4 inch to 3-3/8-inch for the best cut in all environments
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!