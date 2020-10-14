Greenworks electric yard tools and more heavily discounted by up to 30%

- Oct. 14th 2020 3:44 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Event, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Greenworks electric outdoor tools. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership. Headlining is the Greenworks G-MAX 17-inch 24V Electric Lawn Mower at $209.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. Greenworks provides two 24V 4Ah batteries with purchase here, plus a wall charger, and an integrated clipping bagger. If you’re looking to ditch the oil and gas routine this year, but don’t have a particularly large yard, this model is worth a look. Rated 4.1/5 stars. You’ll find more Greenworks deals down below.

Other notable deals include:

While we’re on the subject of energy-friendly Prime Day deals, swing by our electric transportation coverage from earlier this morning. You’ll find notable deals on gas-free Segways and more. Of course, our Prime Day hub has all of the latest price drops going as well.

Greenworks G-MAX Electric Lawn Mower features:

  • Your purchase includes One Greenworks G-MAX 17” Pull Mower, 2508302 model with Two 24V 4Ah Batteries and Dual Port Charger
  • Lawn Mower dimensions – 52.05” L x 19.21” W x 41” H | Battery Capacity – 4Ah | Battery Life – Approx. 2000 charge cycles | Wheels size – 7” and 8” | Cutting width – 17”
  • 2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use
  • The unit is made of high quality durable plastic, which allows it to be light in weight and easy to maneuver
  • Single lever 5-position height adjustment offers cutting height range from 1-1/4 inch to 3-3/8-inch for the best cut in all environments

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Prime Day 2020

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp