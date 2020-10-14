Greenworks electric yard tools and more heavily discounted by up to 30%

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Event, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Greenworks electric outdoor tools. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership. Headlining is the Greenworks G-MAX 17-inch 24V Electric Lawn Mower at $209.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. Greenworks provides two 24V 4Ah batteries with purchase here, plus a wall charger, and an integrated clipping bagger. If you’re looking to ditch the oil and gas routine this year, but don’t have a particularly large yard, this model is worth a look. Rated 4.1/5 stars. You’ll find more Greenworks deals down below.

Other notable deals include:

While we’re on the subject of energy-friendly Prime Day deals, swing by our electric transportation coverage from earlier this morning. You’ll find notable deals on gas-free Segways and more. Of course, our Prime Day hub has all of the latest price drops going as well.

Greenworks G-MAX Electric Lawn Mower features:

Your purchase includes One Greenworks G-MAX 17” Pull Mower, 2508302 model with Two 24V 4Ah Batteries and Dual Port Charger

Lawn Mower dimensions – 52.05” L x 19.21” W x 41” H | Battery Capacity – 4Ah | Battery Life – Approx. 2000 charge cycles | Wheels size – 7” and 8” | Cutting width – 17”

2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use

The unit is made of high quality durable plastic, which allows it to be light in weight and easy to maneuver

Single lever 5-position height adjustment offers cutting height range from 1-1/4 inch to 3-3/8-inch for the best cut in all environments

