Herschel Supply Co. backpacks, duffels, more from $20 Prime shipped at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off Herschel Supply Co. backpacks, accessories, and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack for $64.99 shipped. Regularly this backpack is priced at $90 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. You can easily store your 15-inch MacBook in this style and it has a padded space too. It also has a spacious interior for all of your essentials and cushioned straps to promote comfort. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 6,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Herschel.

Another standout deal from this sale is the Herschel Novel Duffel Bag that’s marked down to $50 and regularly is priced at up to $85. That’s another Amazon all-time low and perfect for traveling. This is also a great gift idea for the holidays and both men or women can carry it. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,500 reviews.

You will also want to check out our Prime Day Fashion Guide with all of the best sales from top brands including Cole Haan, Levi’s, and more.

Herschel Little America Backpack features:

Signature striped fabric liner

Padded and fleece lined 15 inch laptop sleeve

Magnetic strap closures with metal pin clips

Main compartment cinch top closure

