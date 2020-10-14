The Amazon Prime Day Deals are in full force and today we are rounding up the best Fashion Deals. Inside this event you will find top brands including adidas, Levi’s, Fossil, Cole Haan, and much more. This is a perfect time to start getting your holiday shopping done and a nice way to update your fall or winter wardrobe. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and there is a convenient list at the bottom rounding up all of the discounts.

There are tons of deals on activewear during Prime day. Boost your fall workouts with the Amazon adidas Sale. Our favorite style from this sale is the adidas Men’s Sereno 19 Training Pants that are marked down to $30. For comparison, that’s $15 off the going rate and the lowest price we’ve seen in three months. However, if you’re looking for additional brands of activewear, Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering 50% off Nike, Under Armour, and more.

If you’re looking to update your shoes Cole Haan is having its own Prime Day Deals with up to 60% off already-reduced styles and an extra 30% off fall favorites. One of the best styles to pick up for this season is the Original Grand Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $126 and originally were priced at $180. These boots will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe to pair with jeans or dress pants alike.

Finally, Amazon’s offering an array of Oakley sunglasses, apparel, and accessories at up to 50% off. A standout deal is the Flak Draft Rectangular Sunglasses that are marked down to $90. This is an Amazon all-time low and this style is regularly priced at $226. They’re great for outdoor sports, including football season, and rated 4.7/5 stars.

Best Amazon Fashion Sales:

