Amazon’s offering up to 60% off Lacoste apparel from $18 Prime shipped

- Oct. 14th 2020 8:51 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon takes up to 60% off Lacoste apparel. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Sport Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Sweatshirt from $59 shipped. Regularly priced at $98, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over three months. This style is a great option for fall weather and it can be styled with jeans, sweatpants, or khakis alike. You can also choose from several color options and it has a fleece interior to help keep you warm. With over 570 reviews, this hoodie is rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from this event is the Lacoste Men’s Casual Classic 3-Pack Cotton Stretch Boxer Briefs for $29.75. Regularly priced at $43, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These boxer briefs were designed to be breathable and you can choose from three color options. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 130 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today. Score deals on The North Face, Nike, and more.

Lacoste Full-Zip Sweatshirt features:

  • Full-zip closure and hood for adjustable coverage—and warmth
  • Cotton-blend sweatshirt fabric feels soft
  • Two front pockets
  • Signature embroidered green crocodile made from recycled material on left chest

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020

The best Prime Day 2020 deals.
Lacoste

About the Author