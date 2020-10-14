Amazon’s offering up to 60% off Lacoste apparel from $18 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon takes up to 60% off Lacoste apparel. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Sport Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Sweatshirt from $59 shipped. Regularly priced at $98, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over three months. This style is a great option for fall weather and it can be styled with jeans, sweatpants, or khakis alike. You can also choose from several color options and it has a fleece interior to help keep you warm. With over 570 reviews, this hoodie is rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from this event is the Lacoste Men’s Casual Classic 3-Pack Cotton Stretch Boxer Briefs for $29.75. Regularly priced at $43, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These boxer briefs were designed to be breathable and you can choose from three color options. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 130 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today. Score deals on The North Face, Nike, and more.

Lacoste Full-Zip Sweatshirt features:

Full-zip closure and hood for adjustable coverage—and warmth

Cotton-blend sweatshirt fabric feels soft

Two front pockets

Signature embroidered green crocodile made from recycled material on left chest

