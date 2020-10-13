Backcountry’s 48-Hour Sale takes extra 20% off clearance: North Face, more

For 48-hours only, Backcountry is offering an extra 20% off clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. Inside this sale you will find great deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Marmot, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s North Face Echo Rock Pullover. Originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find it for $51. This pullover is a perfect layering option for cold weather and it can be easily dressed up or down. You can choose from several color options and the funnel collar helps to keep your neck warm too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

