Cash in on Prime Day savings with discounted solar LED yard lights from $14.50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, various sellers are offering solar-powered LED lights on sale. One of our favorites is from CINOTON (99% positive lifetime feedback), who is dropping its Solar LED Flood Light to $14.39 shipped. Normally $18, today’s deal saves you 20% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If your yard is lacking illumination at night, this is a great way to give your outdoor space an upgrade. You’ll find there are two lights here that can be aimed wherever you need, and the solar panel up top allows it to recharge via the sun’s rays, meaning no batteries or power cables are required for it to function. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for other great solar LED light deals.

This Solar Lights with Unique Wide Angle Design offers a larger coverage of luminosity. Total 14 LED lights In both sides and 16 LED lights in the middle. Also With 360° Solar Panel and 360° Rotatable Spotlights.It can be independently flexibly rotated, adjust any angle you want. with 256 Lumen brightness for you in the night.

Solar Motion Lights outdoor Build-in Sensor Motion , it can Detect up to 26ft away, range 120 degree, dim light+sensor mode，turn on for 30s after the motion detected, then dim light.

Auto on at night / Auto off at sunrise- 1 Level brightness working modes; Longer working time with built-in 18650 lithium rechargeable battery (2000mAh).

