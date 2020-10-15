Amazon Kodak sale up to 30% off iOS/Android printers and instant cams from $70

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off on Kodak instant cameras and portable photo printers. Alongside today’s instant camera deals we are also tracking the KODAK Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer for iPhone and Android at $69.99 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly $100, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price can find. They still fetch $100 direct from Kodak as well. This is a pocket-sized unit with a pop-out wedge to reveal the output photo slot. It connects with the Kodak Smile app on iOS and Android devices for printing preferences and a suite of photo editing features as well as including a starter pack of 2- by 3-inch Zink photo cartridges. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for more of today’s Amazon Kodak deals.

You might want to consider scoring an extra pack of the aforementioned Zink Photo Paper starting from $8 so you don’t run out at the worst possible time. But be sure to browse through the instant camera deals on tap today as well, both of which are Amazon all-time lows and carry solid ratings:

More on KODAK Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer:

SO MANY REASONS TO SMILE – The Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer makes editing, printing & sharing your smartphone photos A joy!

TRENDY POP-OPEN DESIGN – The printer converts from its pocket size form into a wedge, revealing the output photo slot.

LIFE IS BETTER WITH BLUETOOTH – Your Mobile Printer is Compatible with iOS and Android Smart Devices. Access the Smile App in Google Play & Apple App Stores.

BRIGHTEN YOUR SMILE SO EASILY – take pictures, then open the smile app editing studio to add filters, adjust lighting, crop & apply other effects before printing.

