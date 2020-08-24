Today, Polaroid announced that it is expanding its lineup of Pocket Photo Printers with a new addition. The Polaroid Hi-Print 2×3 arrives at $100 with a sleek footprint and some retro visuals that bring us back to the glory days of this brand. The “next-generation” model arrives with faster print times, compatibility with self-adhesive paper, and a design that fits totally in your pocket. So if you’re joining the legions of iPhone and Android users out there snapping pics on the regular, something like this from Polaroid might be right up your alley. Hit the jump for full details, availability, and more.

Polaroid details new pocket photo printer

The new Polaroid Hi-Print arrives as one of the brand’s smallest offerings yet. These printers first made some noise when Instagram largely went mainstream a few years back. As technology has improved over time, there’s been a large jump in quality, which seems to be coming together today with this new release.

On the technical side of things, Polaroid is leaning on what it called dye-sublimation technology, which it says allows this printer to create the highest-resolution images yet. Photographs are printed on to adhesive paper and heat-sealed in under a minute to protect from water damage.

Polaroid is also expanding functionality within its iOS and Android apps today, bringing additional features like filters, text, stickers, and more. This will allow users to enjoy even great customization within the app prior to printing out images.

Here’s a full breakdown of features and more:

Find it, print it, stick it: it’s that easy with Polaroid Hi-Print 2×3. A Bluetooth® pocket photo printer that turns the content in your phone camera roll into a high-quality print ready to stick on whatever (and whoever) you like. It’s the pocket printer your imagination needs. Polaroid Hi-Print uses dye-sublimation technology to give you beautiful, life-like prints to surround yourself with.

Pricing and availability The Polaroid Hi-Print is available today at $99.99 for the printer alone. You can score a Starter Set for $129.99, which includes some added paper, accessories, and more. 9to5Toys’ Take Everyone is taking pictures these days. And if you’re one of those avid photographers, it might be a good idea to consider picking up one of these Polaroid printers. The $100 price tag is admittedly a bit steep, but the design and function will certainly be worth it for some. If you have a child in the family, this can be a great way to capture memories and quickly print them out.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!