Dock two MacBooks on this aluminum stand for $25 via Amazon (Reg. $35)

OM_Mall (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers its Dual Aluminum MacBook Stand for $24.99. Regularly up to $35, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low. This minimalist MacBook dock can support Apple’s latest releases along with other PCs and Chromebooks up to 17-inches in size. It’s made from CNC-machined aluminum, so you know that it’s a solid build and will match your other Apple accessories. Unlike other options we’ve featured previously, this model sports two docking locations for multiple devices. A padded interior ensures that your device won’t scratch while docked. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 1,900 Amazon reviewers.

Keep your cables nice and tidy with a 4-pack of top-rated Nite Ize Gear Ties at $3. Not only do they help cut down on waste versus using rubber bands and other similar products, but they also are made for a variety of tasks. Here’s how Nite Ize describes them, “flexible, reusable Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape making them endlessly reusable and useful.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For more deals on desktop-worthy accessories, check out Monoprice’s big discount on its 35-inch UltraWide Monitor at $300. This Prime Day holdover is discounted by 40% and is at one of the best prices ever.

Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

Optimize Desktop Space – Cradle your MacBook / Notebook up vertically and get your desktop well-organized for saving more space

Adjustable Size – Adjustable width can match most types of laptop or notebooks’s thickness varying from 0.55in / 14mm to 2.71in / 69mm

Exquisite Workmanship – CNC-machined from anodized aluminum alloy, with sand blasted and brushed processes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!