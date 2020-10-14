Monoprice’s 35-inch UltraWide Monitor hits $300 (Save 40%), more from $180

Monoprice’s official eBay storefront is currently discounting a selection of its Zero-G Gaming Monitors starting at $179.99 shipped. Our top pick is the 35-inch Curved 1440p UltraWide Monitor which has fallen to $299.99. Typically fetching $500, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen this monitor on sale, $160 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Delivering a 35-inch curved display to your setup, you’ll be able to take advantage of its 1440p panel and its 100Hz refresh rate for both productive work and gaming alike. Alongside a DisplayPort input, you’ll also benefit from three HDMI ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more of our top picks.
Other monitor deals:
- Acer 27-inch Curved 144Hz 1440p: $280 (Reg. $350)
- MP Zero-G 27-inch 1440p: $200 (Reg. $299)
- MP Zero-G 34-inch 1440p Quantum Dot: $450 (Reg. $500)
- MP Zero-G 27-inch Curved 1440p: $250 (Reg. $275)
- MP Zero-G 27-inch 1080p: $180 (Reg. $200)
- and even more…
Monoprice 35-inch Curved 1440p UltraWide features:
Intended as the successor to our bestselling monitor, our new Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Monitor features an ultrawide 3440x1440p (UWQHD) resolution and an expansive 21:9 aspect ratio, giving you more desktop space for enhanced productivity at work along with a more immersive movie watching or gaming experience at home.
