mophie’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max Battery Cases hit $30 (Save 62%), more from $3

- Oct. 15th 2020 12:18 pm ET

0

Zagg is currently discounting a collection of its iPhone cases, power banks, and additional accessories starting at $3 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is on the mophie Juice Pack Access iPhone 11 Battery Case for $29.95 shipped in multiple styles. Also available for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max for the same price. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, $14 below the Amazon low, and the best we’ve seen to date. Delivering extra battery life to your iPhone 11, mophie Juice Pack Access has a built-in 2000mAh battery for expanding the usage of your handset by up to 14-hours. If you’re not planning to upgrade to the latest iPhones, this is a great way to get the most out of your current handset. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 215 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more. 

Other notable mophie deals:

For even more gear to outfit your iPhone and Android device with, dive into our smartphone accessories guide. This morning, we spotted discounts on screen protectors for the latest collection of iPhones, alongside chargers, cases, and more.

mophie iPhone 11 Battery Case features:

Stay powered past sunset with juice pack access. This protective case with built-in battery helps extend the life of your iPhone, all while maintaining full access to its ports. Featuring on-demand battery with just a push of a button, the juice pack access tops off your phone’s battery when you need it most.

