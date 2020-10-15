mophie’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max Battery Cases hit $30 (Save 62%), more from $3

Zagg is currently discounting a collection of its iPhone cases, power banks, and additional accessories starting at $3 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is on the mophie Juice Pack Access iPhone 11 Battery Case for $29.95 shipped in multiple styles. Also available for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max for the same price. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, $14 below the Amazon low, and the best we’ve seen to date. Delivering extra battery life to your iPhone 11, mophie Juice Pack Access has a built-in 2000mAh battery for expanding the usage of your handset by up to 14-hours. If you’re not planning to upgrade to the latest iPhones, this is a great way to get the most out of your current handset. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 215 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.
Other notable mophie deals:
- Powerstation Plus XL Wireless: $60 (Reg. $100)
- Juice Pack Access iPhone XR: $30 (Reg. $80)
- 10W Wireless Charging Pad: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Crystal Palace Neon iPhone 11 Pro Case: $15 (Reg. $40)
- Charge Stream Vent Mount: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Juice Pack Access iPhone XS Max: $30 (Reg. $80)
mophie iPhone 11 Battery Case features:
Stay powered past sunset with juice pack access. This protective case with built-in battery helps extend the life of your iPhone, all while maintaining full access to its ports. Featuring on-demand battery with just a push of a button, the juice pack access tops off your phone’s battery when you need it most.
