Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini Screen Protectors $5, more

TechMatte (99% positive all-time feedback from 301,000+) via Amazon currently offering a 3-pack of amFilm iPhone 12/Pro Glass Screen Protectors for $5.59 Prime shipped when code 6FZJBXMS has been applied at checkout. Down from its $8 going rate, today’s offer amounts to an over 30% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in months, and is the second-best discount to date. You can also score a 3-pack of screen protectors for iPhone 12 Pro Max with code TGROXHDB as well as 12 Mini with code G2MF52JE for the same price. No matter which one of Apple’s latest iPhone you plan on picking up starting tomorrow, today’s discounted screen protectors will be a great way to ensure the screen says scratch-free. And with three protectors included, you’ll be able to swap them out over time to keep things looking fresh. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Over 5 Million users worldwide trust amFilm to protect their iPhones. Protect your screen with us! This screen protector is specifically cut to fit the iPhone 12 / 12 Pro / 11 / XR (6.1″ models) to cover the display area, allowing room for most cases. Ultra thin-0.33mm thickness is reliable and resilient, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity. Highly durable, and scratch resistant – surface hardness 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. Includes: 3x GLASS Screen Protector, Installation Tray, Wet Wipes, Easy Installation Use Guide, Dust Removal Stickers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!