Save on refurb Philips Hue Bluetooth bulbs, light strips, and more from $20

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories starting at $20 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 fee applies. One standout is the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb with Bluetooth at $34.99. Down from its original $50 going rate, it still fetches that much when in-stock at Amazon with today’s offer saving you 30% and marking one of the best discounts to date. Armed with multicolor lighting capabilities, this Philips Hue bulb brings Bluetooth connectivity into the mix alongside the usual inclusion of Zigbee. So whether you’re just getting started or expanding a setup, this is a great option. Plus, you’ll also find HomeKit control as well as Alexa and Assistant compatibility. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 895 customers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Other notable Philips Hue deals:

While we’re talking about smart home upgrades, be sure to check out the YI camera sale we spotted this morning. Prices start at $28, delivering some affordable ways to bolster the security of your setup with 30% in savings to be had across the board.

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb with Bluetooth features:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single LED smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the HomeKit Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!