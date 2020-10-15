This highly-rated portable car vacuum bundle is up to 40% off at just over $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Orythia (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner bundle for $21.27 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $35, today’s deal is nearly 40% off the going rate and the best we can find. For just over $20, you’re scoring a handheld wet/dry car vacuum with a 4+ star rating from nearly 30,000 Amazon customers as well as three attachments for hard to reach areas, a filter brush, and a 16-foot power cord you can plug into your 12V car port. It also weighs only 2.4-pounds and includes a carrying bag. More details below.

Today’s offer is well under some of the better-known brands like this $49 Armor All model, but you will find some options for slightly less. This Banaton Car Vacuum Cleaner sells for $21 alongside this Audew for even less. But we are just talking about a few bucks at most here, so it’s really a matter of preference and today’s Gold Box-worthy model has significantly more reviews.

Now that you have the car taken care of, you’ll want to check out today’s ECOVACS robotic vacuum deals from $200 and with up to $150 in savings. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers on mini fridges, electric toothbrushes, tools, and more.

More on the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner :

No more crumbs, dust or dirt! With our ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner you’ll be free of any wet or dry messes, even liquids, cigarette ashes or pet hair. Our handheld vacuum weighs only 2.4 lbs but has a high power, 106W & 8.8 amps motor and metal turbine for the ultimate suction power. The 16ft power cord connects to the car’s 12V lighter port, for maximum coverage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

