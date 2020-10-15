Let these ECOVACS robotic vacuums handle the mess from $200 (Up to $150 off)

Amazon currently offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T5 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $446.68 shipped. Down from its $600 going rate, it recently dropped to $500 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $53 and marking the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Equipped with both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, the OZMO T5 sports a 200-minute runtime, smartphone control, and more. A laser-guided navigation system is at the center of its autonomous features, allowing this vacuum to create a map of its surroundings in order to make the most of each cleaning session. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 310 customers. Head below for more deals from $200.

Other ECOVACS robotic vacuum deals:

Once you’ve gotten the automated cleaning sorted out, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more discounts. So far today, we’re already tracking up to 30% off electric toothbrush deals from $26 alongside some discounted mini fridges starting at $32.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T5 features:

Keep your floors clean with this ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO robot vacuum. Area mode and multi-floor mapping give you complete control over cleaning areas, and built-in sensors detect flooring types to ensure efficient performance on hard floors and carpets. This ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO robot vacuum automatically returns to its charging dock for effortless operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!