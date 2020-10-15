Let these ECOVACS robotic vacuums handle the mess from $200 (Up to $150 off)

- Oct. 15th 2020 9:14 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T5 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $446.68 shipped. Down from its $600 going rate, it recently dropped to $500 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $53 and marking the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Equipped with both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, the OZMO T5 sports a 200-minute runtime, smartphone control, and more. A laser-guided navigation system is at the center of its autonomous features, allowing this vacuum to create a map of its surroundings in order to make the most of each cleaning session. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 310 customers. Head below for more deals from $200.

Other ECOVACS robotic vacuum deals:

Once you’ve gotten the automated cleaning sorted out, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more discounts. So far today, we’re already tracking up to 30% off electric toothbrush deals from $26 alongside some discounted mini fridges starting at $32.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T5 features:

Keep your floors clean with this ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO robot vacuum. Area mode and multi-floor mapping give you complete control over cleaning areas, and built-in sensors detect flooring types to ensure efficient performance on hard floors and carpets. This ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO robot vacuum automatically returns to its charging dock for effortless operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
ECOVACS

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go