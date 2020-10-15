Amazon’s Gold Box offers 30% off smartphone lighting kits and more

- Oct. 15th 2020 9:16 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, EMARTUS (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers 30% off photo and video studio accessories. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the 10-inch Selfie Ring Light for $24.49. As a comparison, it typically goes for $35 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re interested in upping our content creation game, adding a selfie ring light like this is a great idea. This model ships with a remote control, has 11 brightness settings, and a built-in smartphone mount. You’ll also receive an adjustable stand that lets you adjust the height. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,500 Amazon customers. Hit the jump for more.

Other notable deals include:

Looking to upgrade your lighting setup this year on a budget? Check out Jordan’s step-by-step guide to upgrade your setup without spending a ton of cash. You’ll find a few different tips on changing things up and making big improvements in the finished product.

Emart Selfie Ring features:

10″ Selfie Ring Light takes away shadows and provides plenty of brightness to do anything in dark. Perfect for reading, making-up, cooking, live streaming, photo shooting. You can use Bluetooth remote control to take selfies and group photos from up to 30 ft (10 m) away.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp