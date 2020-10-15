Amazon’s Gold Box offers 30% off smartphone lighting kits and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, EMARTUS (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers 30% off photo and video studio accessories. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the 10-inch Selfie Ring Light for $24.49. As a comparison, it typically goes for $35 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re interested in upping our content creation game, adding a selfie ring light like this is a great idea. This model ships with a remote control, has 11 brightness settings, and a built-in smartphone mount. You’ll also receive an adjustable stand that lets you adjust the height. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,500 Amazon customers. Hit the jump for more.

Other notable deals include:

Looking to upgrade your lighting setup this year on a budget? Check out Jordan’s step-by-step guide to upgrade your setup without spending a ton of cash. You’ll find a few different tips on changing things up and making big improvements in the finished product.

Emart Selfie Ring features:

10″ Selfie Ring Light takes away shadows and provides plenty of brightness to do anything in dark. Perfect for reading, making-up, cooking, live streaming, photo shooting. You can use Bluetooth remote control to take selfies and group photos from up to 30 ft (10 m) away.

