Canon’s refurbished APS-C and full-frame DSLR + lens kits drop as low as $300

Canon’s latest refurbished camera sale offers some killer deals for DSLRs and kits with prices starting at $300. One of our favorites is the EOS RP Full-frame 26.2MP DSLR with RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM for $1,199 shipped. For comparison, this bundle had a $2,000 original price, would go for $1,699 at B&H when purchasing the camera and lens separately, and went for $1,599 at Amazon before selling out. The EOS RP offers a 26.2MP full-frame sensor, which is perfect for capturing holiday memories. It also can record videos in 4K, ensuring that your movies will be high-quality to play back on TVs and phones for years to come. The 24-240mm lens gives you all the range you’ll need for starting out, going from a fairly wide shot to very zoomed in. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Ships with a 1-year warranty. This is far from the only refurbished Canon camera on sale today, so be sure to swing by the landing page to view all discounted items. We’ll also have a list of our favorite discounts below.

All of the cameras here are refurbished by Canon and ship with a 1-year warranty. Also, be sure to check the sale frequently as cameras are going in and out of stock as the day goes on, meaning the specific model you want might not be there now, but show back up later.

Our top picks:

Prefer Sony cameras? Well, the company’s full-frame mirrorless DSLRs are on sale from $1,298 right now over at both Amazon and B&H. You’ll find the a7iii, a7riv, and many others at all-time low prices, so be sure to swing by and give that sale a look before it’s over.

More about the Canon EOS RP:

Lightest, smallest full-frame EOS camera

RF mount compatible with RF lenses and EF/EF-S lenses

High image quality with 26. 2 Megapixel Full-frame CMOS Sensor and DIGIC 8 Image processor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF for fast and accurate auto focus

