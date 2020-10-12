Capture holiday moments with new lows on α7R II, III, IV, + α7C from $1,298

Amazon is now offering a number of Sony mirrorless DSLRs on sale with prices from $1,298 shipped. You’ll find one of our favorites is the α7R III 42.4MP Full-frame 4K Mirrorless DSLR for $2,298 shipped. Also available at B&H. For comparison, the α7R III originally went for $3,200, has been going for around $2,800 lately, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sony’s high-end α7R III might be the previous-generation, but it still packs a punch when it comes to shooting killer pictures and video. The high-resolution 42.4MP full-frame sensor captures stunning definition in your pictures. You’ll also find 5-axis in-body image stabilization, 4K30 recording, and even the ability to capture 1080p120 slow-motion. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for other great Sony camera deals.

More Sony camera deals:

While most of the cameras mentioned above don’t come with lenses, those that do are quite pricy. If you’re just wanting a killer camera to capture holiday memories with, the Sony a6400 is a great choice. Amazon has the a6400 with the 18-135mm lens for $1,298 right now, delivering a 24.2MP sensor capable of recording 4K30 and 1080p120. With real-time eye autofocus, this camera ensures your holiday snapshots come out nice and crisp. Interested in learning more about the a6400? Our announcement coverage has all the details you’ll need.

Sony α7R III Full-frame Mirrorless DSLR features:

INCREDIBLE DETAIL: Shoot high speed subjects at up to 10fps with continuous, accurate AF/AE tracking

OPTIMAL LIGHT: A back illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor with gapless on chip lens collects more light. Operating Temperature: 32 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit / 0 to 40 degrees Celsius

FASTER IMAGE PROCESSING: An updated BIONZ X processing engine boosts processing speeds up to 1.8x

