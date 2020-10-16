Citizen wall clock deals abound from $45: Blue Angels, rectangular, much more

- Oct. 16th 2020 12:35 pm ET

$45+
0

We are tracking a series of notable Citizen wall clock deals from Amazon and Macy’s today from $45. First up, Amazon is now offering the Citizen Blue Angels Silver-Tone Gallery Wall Clock for $70.40 shipped. Also matched at Macy’s. Regularly $110, today’s offer is a 36% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This one is designed to replicate the brand’s famous Blue Angels timepieces in a 14-inch wall clock form-factor. Alongside the blue-sliver, and bright yellow touches, this model sports luminescent dial accents and runs on a pair of AA batteries. Not only does it tell the time, and look great doing it, but also features a built-in hygrometer and thermometer. Rated 4+ stars. Be sure to head below for more Citizen wall clocks.

More Citizen wall clock deals:

If you prefer to keep your timepiece wrist-mounted, be sure to check out the new translucent G-SHOCK watches and the all-new Garmin Venu Sq. But if it’s Apple’s smart solutions you’re after, we are still tracking Apple Watch deals from $169 right here.

More on the Citizen Blue Angels Gallery Wall Clock:

Citizen’s exciting Gallery wall clock features the signature colors and emblem of the famous Blue Angels, alongside a working hygrometer and thermometer. Dimensions: 14″…Features a hygrometer & thermometer with luminescent dial accents…Requires 2 “AA” Batteries…Imported…1-year limited warranty. Quite striking in black and silver-tone, this polished wall clock from Citizen’s Gallery collection offers a textured dial with a sweep seconds subdial.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$45+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Macy's Citizen

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard