We are tracking a series of notable Citizen wall clock deals from Amazon and Macy’s today from $45. First up, Amazon is now offering the Citizen Blue Angels Silver-Tone Gallery Wall Clock for $70.40 shipped. Also matched at Macy’s. Regularly $110, today’s offer is a 36% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This one is designed to replicate the brand’s famous Blue Angels timepieces in a 14-inch wall clock form-factor. Alongside the blue-sliver, and bright yellow touches, this model sports luminescent dial accents and runs on a pair of AA batteries. Not only does it tell the time, and look great doing it, but also features a built-in hygrometer and thermometer. Rated 4+ stars. Be sure to head below for more Citizen wall clocks.

More Citizen wall clock deals:

More on the Citizen Blue Angels Gallery Wall Clock:

Citizen’s exciting Gallery wall clock features the signature colors and emblem of the famous Blue Angels, alongside a working hygrometer and thermometer. Dimensions: 14″…Features a hygrometer & thermometer with luminescent dial accents…Requires 2 “AA” Batteries…Imported…1-year limited warranty. Quite striking in black and silver-tone, this polished wall clock from Citizen’s Gallery collection offers a textured dial with a sweep seconds subdial.

