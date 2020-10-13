Prime Day Apple Watch deals from $169: Save on Series 6, SE, Nike+, more

Prime Day has already delivered a number of notable deals on iPads with Amazon, Best Buy, and more discounting Apple’s latest tablets. We’ve also spotted a handful of Prime Day Apple Watch deals today. Apple Watch Series 6 and SE are both seeing price drops while previous-generation models can also be had at notable discounts. You’ll find all of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals down below.

Latest Apple Watches discounted

Series 6

Amazon is offering Apple Watch Series 6 GPS from $384.99 shipped. Various models and configurations are available. Usually $399 or more, this isn’t the biggest discount but it’s amongst the best prices we’ve seen on Apple’s latest wearable. This same price drop is being assigned to Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular on select models, as well. You’ll find even more colors on sale over at B&H.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. There’s also the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review. If you’d like to save further, consider the Apple Watch SE, which includes many of the most popular features for notably less.

Apple Watch SE

Microcenter is taking $20 off Apple Watch SE with prices from $259.99. Free in-store pickup is available or your can opt for delivery with a nominal fee, usually around $5, in most locations. Select SE GPS + Cellular models are on sale from $320 at Amazon, as well.

series 3

Previous-generation models on sale too

Apple Watch Series 3 is getting the usual discounts from $169 across various models and colors at Amazon. That equates to a $30 discount and matches our previous mentions in 2020. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts. So if you don’t want to shell out additional cash for the latest models from Apple, consider going this route instead.

Select Apple Watch Series 5 models are still available and on sale. Particularly, you can pick up Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ editions from $439.97 on the GPS + Cellular models. That’s the second-best offer we’ve seen on the higher-end configurations.

Pick up an extra band with your savings

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 6 bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

