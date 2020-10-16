CRAFTSMAN 6-Gal. Pancake Air Compressor Kit comes within $1 of its low at $120

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 6-Gallon Pancake Air Compressor Kit for $119.80 shipped. That’s $29 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Amazon best-seller delivers a pancake style that “maximizes portability and stored air.” Owners are bound to appreciate an oil-free pump that’s built to last with no maintenance required. The bundled 13-piece accessory kit includes a PVC air hose, tire chuck, blow gun, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s deal leaves you with enough left over to pocket Kershaw’s Cryo Knife at $22.50. This price is actually a result of an Amazon price drop that we spotted yesterday. Grabbing it now leads to 25% in savings, making now a great time to invest in it.

Yet another notable discount involves DEWALT’s 142-piece Mechanics Set for $90. For comparison, it typically runs $110, allowing you to cash in on a $20 price drop. This expansive DEWALT tool set boasts an abundance of sockets, wrenches, hex keys, and more.

CRAFTSMAN 6-Gal. Pancake Air Compressor Kit features:

6 gallon pancake maximizes portability and stored air

Durable, oil free pump for long life and no maintenance

150 max PSI to ensure adequate cut in pressure for a variety of applications

