CRAFTSMAN 6-Gal. Pancake Air Compressor Kit comes within $1 of its low at $120

- Oct. 16th 2020 4:23 pm ET

$120
0

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 6-Gallon Pancake Air Compressor Kit for $119.80 shipped. That’s $29 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Amazon best-seller delivers a pancake style that “maximizes portability and stored air.” Owners are bound to appreciate an oil-free pump that’s built to last with no maintenance required. The bundled 13-piece accessory kit includes a PVC air hose, tire chuck, blow gun, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s deal leaves you with enough left over to pocket Kershaw’s Cryo Knife at $22.50. This price is actually a result of an Amazon price drop that we spotted yesterday. Grabbing it now leads to 25% in savings, making now a great time to invest in it.

Yet another notable discount involves DEWALT’s 142-piece Mechanics Set for $90. For comparison, it typically runs $110, allowing you to cash in on a $20 price drop. This expansive DEWALT tool set boasts an abundance of sockets, wrenches, hex keys, and more.

CRAFTSMAN 6-Gal. Pancake Air Compressor Kit features:

  • 6 gallon pancake maximizes portability and stored air
  • Durable, oil free pump for long life and no maintenance
  • 150 max PSI to ensure adequate cut in pressure for a variety of applications

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$120
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
CRAFTSMAN

About the Author