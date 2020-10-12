DEWALT’s 142-Pc. Mechanics Tool and Socket Set strikes $90 (Reg. $110)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 142-piece Mechanics Tool and Socket Set for $89.97 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $20 off the going rate there and is the lowest Amazon price we have tracked since February. This expansive DEWALT tool set boasts an abundance of sockets, wrenches, hex keys, and more. Everything has its own place inside the bundled hard-shell case. This makes it a cinch to keep your workshop tidy and organized so you won’t have to spend much time hunting for the tool that’s currently needed. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Step down to DEWALT’s 84-piece Mechanics Tool Set to cut spending by $37. That’s right, you can score it for $53 and still nicely outfit your workshop. Like the deal above, everything is well-organized in a hard-shell case. With 2,400 Amazon reviews in tow, this tool set boasts a 4.8/5 star rating.

Speaking of DEWALT, did you see the deal we spotted earlier on its Door Lock Installation Kit? If not, buyers can snag it for $23.50, a price that shaves roughly 25% off what you’d typically have to pay. This kit is sturdy and strong enough to handle wooden and metal doors alike, making it a versatile set of tools to have on-hand.

DEWALT 142-Pc. Mechanics Tool Set features:

One-piece set includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more

72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting

Low profile directional lever helps reduce catch points and for easy one-hand operation

