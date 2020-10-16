Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB is $910, a new all-time low ($289 off)

Amazon offers the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB in Silver for $909.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,349 but trends around $1,200 these days. This is also a new Amazon all-time low price. For further comparison, the current-generation model is $1,250. Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which is powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

There are still plenty of iPad deals available for Prime Day 2020, all of which you can check out here. Also make sure to check out today’s sale over at Woot which features notable discounts on iPads and MacBooks, as well.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

