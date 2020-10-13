Amazon’s 2-day Prime Day event is officially underway and the deals are coming in at a steady pace already. Additional retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are all running similar promotions as well. It’s now time to roundup the best Prime Day iPad deals into one neat and tidy location. You may have heard that Apple has an event today, but we’re not expecting to see any new iPads given that a variety of models were just announced last month. Below you’ll find all of the best Prime Day iPad deals so far across Apple’s entire lineup. We’ll be continually updating this post over the next few days with all the latest price drops.

iPad Pro Prime Day deals

Apple’s high-end iPad Pro lineup is seeing a number of discounts for Prime Day. That includes both the latest models and the previous-generation, which is still available at select retailers. If you’re looking to save further, we recommend going with the 2018 model as the differences between the current generation is minor.

Amazon is currently discounting the 2020 iPad Pro by $50 across both the 11- and 12.9-inch variants. Deals on the smaller screen start at $750 while the larger display is discounted from $949. These price drops are currently limited to Wi-Fi models, only.

Those going for the previous-generation model will want to swing by B&H where standalone iPad Pro and bundles are discounted by as much as $400. Deals start at $799, which is a match of our previous mention.

10.2-inch iPad from $299

Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad is discounted from $299 as part of Prime Day, although it’s available to all shoppers. That’s a $30 price drop an in-line with the best we’ve seen so far in 2020. This is another instance of the Wi-Fi model only seeing a notable price drop. The latest 10.2-inch model offers a Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and up to 10-hours of battery life on a single charge.

iPad mini, Air, more

Apple’s iPad mini 5 is currently on sale from $335.98 across a variety of models at Amazon. It typically goes for $399 or more. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Additional configurations that are currently on sale can be found here.

Apple’s new iPad Air is said to begin shipping next week but that’s yet to be confirmed at this point. We’re not expecting to see a deal on the latest model during Prime Day, given that it’s not yet released, but you never know. We’ll keep this post updated if that happens.

You’ll also want to be keeping an eye out on our Apple guide and Prime Day deal hubs throughout the week as more offers are sure to roll in.

