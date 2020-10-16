DiscountMags is now offering a series of particularly notable magazine discounts this weekend. Unlike the usual end-of-week events, this time around we are getting even deeper deals with multi-year subscriptions on many of the most popular titles out there. Those include, but are not limited to, Wired, National Geographic, Popular Mechanics, Men’s and Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, Taste of Home, and many more starting from just $3.75 per year with free shipping every month. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Multi-year magazine discounts:

When the multi-year sales come out, that usually means the prices are even lower on a per-year basis than usual, and this weekend is no exception. While it’s hard to go wrong here, you can now score 3-years of Wired magazine (or add three year to your existing subscription) for just $12.95 with free delivery. That works out to about $4.30 per year and one of the best prices we have tracked in 2020. This one can go for as much as $15 or more per year, although it is currently on sale for $5 at Amazon with auto-renewals. If you do take the slightly more expensive Amazon route, remember to manually cancel the subscription before it auto-renews on you at what could be a steep regular price tag.

But be sure to browse through this weekend’s magazine discounts for even more notable multi-year offers. But remember, the DiscountMags Deals of the Week are still live with some solid pricing on one-year subs if you don’t want to commit to the long haul.

Otherwise, head right over to our ComiXology guide and score yourself some Star Wars and Marvel reads from $1. Or skip the comics and browse through our picks of the best new books releasing this month as well as your Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies.

More on Wired Magazine:

Magazine discounts: Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology. Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!