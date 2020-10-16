Top-rated mattresses, covers, more on sale from $15 at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers various mattresses and covers from $15.39. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 4-inch Swirl Gel Memory Foam Twin Mattress Cover for $37.09. As a comparison, it typically goes for closer to $50. This simple topper delivers 4-inches of added cushion to your mattress, making it soft and hopefully easier to get some sleep at night. Available in various sizes as part of today’s sale. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals:

Our home goods guide continues to be the best place to upgrade your space at a discount as deals roll in after Prime Day. We actually have even more Zinus mattress deals from earlier this week, which you can check out here as well.

Zinus Mattress Cover features:

HELLO SLEEP – LET THE AIR FLOW, LITERALLY – Hot sleepers, rejoice! The ups and downs and in betweens of this specially engineered, cooling gel-infused convoluted topper promote airflow throughout its conforming memory foam layer to dissipate heat

A COOLING EMBRACE – This 4 inch layer is constructed with 1 inch of cradling memory foam swirled with thermoregulating gel and 3 inches of durable, convoluted high density foam for extra support; fits under any standard or deep pocket fitted sheet

CERTIPUR US CERTIFIED – Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content

