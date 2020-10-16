ONKYO’s new Hi-Res Bluetooth ANC headphones fall by $50 to a new low at Amazon

TCL Direct-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its ONKYO by TCL Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $79.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $130, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. ONKYO has long been one of the best brands to go with for home theater audio, and now the company is branching out into headphones. These Bluetooth ANC headphones offer the ability to block out the world around you, which might be something that’s crucial to your work environment if you’re at home still. Plus, ONKYO made sure to get these cans Hi-Res certified, meaning they’ll deliver high-quality audio to your ears. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Prefer in-ear headphones? Well, AUKEY’s True Wireless Earbuds are a great choice. These offer both passive and active noise isolation and can be carried with you everywhere. At $50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a great choice for those on a tighter budget who want something a bit more portable.

Also, don’t forget about the deal we spotted on Sennheiser’s 400BT Wireless Earbuds. They’re currently at an Amazon all-time low of $150 shipped. Normally $200, we just spotted this deal today, so be sure to cash in on the $50 in savings before it ends.

ONKYO ANC Headphone features:

Experience Deep Bass Function: The large, 40mm drivers will encapsulate your ears with deep, accurate bass. Your music will come to life with a mixture of the deep, clear low frequencies and the powerful mid-to-high range frequencies. Enjoy the benefits of superior sound anywhere with wireless and wired functionality of your bass headphones.

Active Noise Cancellation: The ANC headset mode can be activated anytime you like. Now you can feel the immersive sound of your favorite songs without noise pollution, you can use your headset to make calls to your friends and loved ones with crystal-clear clarity, and perfect for that alone time with you and your music.

Unparalleled Comfort: The luxury memory foam earpads will gently mold into your ears. Your ears will be primed for any auditory experience with the custom made feel of the earpads. Whether you’re wearing your wireless headphones a few hours at a time or all day, they will remain comfortable on your ears.

