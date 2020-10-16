Sennheiser 400BT Wireless Earbuds hit Amazon all-time low at $150 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $200, today’s offer is a straight $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Alongside the 7mm dynamic drivers and around 75-years of Sennheiser audio expertise, this setup provides a total of 20-hours of wireless operation via the included charging case. The Smart Control app for iOS and Android provides a series of customization options alongside “adaptable controls” for music, calls and voice assistant as well as a built-in audio equalizer to adapt the “sound to your personal preferences.” A USB-C charging cable and four ear fins are included here as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

But if it’s just an affordable truly wireless earbuds set for workouts and the like you’re after, take a look at the AUKEY option. Selling for a fraction of the price at under $30, they provide 35-hours of playback with the charging case and carry even better ratings from over 11,000 Amazon customers. You won’t be getting that Sennheiser audio quality here, but for simple workouts or listening during commutes than will likely get the job done.

But we also have some great deals still available on Apple’s AirPods right here via Amazon. Then swing over to our headphone deal hub for additional options including Jaybird’s workout-ready X4 Earbuds and more.

More on the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds:

Superior sound. Tailored to you. Your day-to-day may change but your enjoyment of superior sound won’t. Powered by Sennheiser’s leading audio technology, the CX 400BT True Wireless gives you total control over an exceptional sound experience.The CX 400BT offers customizable controls, long-lasting battery life and an all-day comfort design, making it the perfect choice for everyday earbuds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!