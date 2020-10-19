TP-Link’s dual outlet smart plug falls to low of $18 (Save 40%), more from $14

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available for the same price at B&H. Having dropped from $30, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and matches the all-time low set only once before. Delivering a pair of individually-controllable outlets to your setup, TP-Link’s smart plug works with both Alexa and Assistant for voice control. You’ll also be able to use the companion app for configuring automations and schedules. There’s also no need for an additional hub, making it a solid option for those getting started. Over 1,200 customers have left as 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $14.

Other notable TP-Link Kasa deals:

If you’re looking to expand the HomeKit portion of your smart home, be sure to swing by the Best Buy ‘Prep for the Holidays’ sale we covered this morning. You can notably score a discounted 3-pack of Philips Hue Color Light Bulbs alongside even more right here. Or just hit up our smart home guide for all of the other ongoing deals.

TP-Link Dual Outlet Smart Plug features:

Control up to two devices in your home from anywhere by plugging them into the HS107 Wi-Fi Smart Plug with 2 Outlets from TP-Link. Equipped with two individually controllable outlets, this smart plug enables you to turn on and off devices such as a lamp, fan, TV, portable heater, or coffee maker. The HS107 connects to your iOS or Android device via Wi-Fi, giving you access to any item plugged into an outlet through the free Kasa app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!