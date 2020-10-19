Carhartt’s Holiday Gift Guide: Find the perfect gift for outdoors

Oct. 19th 2020

The holidays are swiftly approaching, and Carhartt’s new gift guide has arrived. The guide features an array of price points to fit into everyone’s budget. Whether you’re looking for outdoor boots, gloves, hats, or apparel, we’ve got you covered. Also, Carhartt has become a very trendy brand for the fall season, too. So, if you’re on the hunt for an outdoor person in your life, Carhartt’s Holiday Gift Guide has an option for you. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for deals on top brands today.

Carhartt Best-Sellers for Men

One of the most notable items from this gift guide is the Carhartt Washed Duck Insulated Active Jacket. This style was made to be durable and warm for all of your outdoor needs for fall or winter. It features a hood drawcords with cord locks, as well as an updated zipper design for smoother use. You can choose from several color options, and it’s priced from $110.

Another great option from this guide is the Men’s Midweight Hooded Logo Sweatshirt. This popular sweatshirt features over 1,000 positive reviews and is rated 4.8/5 stars. Designed to keep you warm, this sweatshirt has a fleece interior and a drawstring hood. Perfect for everyday wear, it has a logo on the front kangaroo hand-warmer pocket as well as down the sleeve. This style is priced from $50 and would make a great holiday gift idea.

However, if you’re on a budget or looking for a great stocking-stuffer, the Men’s Cold Weather Boot Socks are just $10. Perfect for outing the cold, these socks are extra-thick and abrasion-resistant. This is a great pair of socks for boots and nice for winter activities.

Women’s Styles from Carhartt

For women, the Unisex Acrylic Watch Hat is a very trendy piece for the fall season and a must-have from the Carhartt Holiday Gift Guide. This style comes in a ton of fun color options and is priced at just $17. This classic hat will never go out of style and will help to keep your ears warm when out in the cold. It also features stretch-infused fabric, so it will be sure to fit anyone.

We covered earlier this month that sherpa jackets and pullovers were going to be a huge hit again this fall. Well, the Carhartt Sherpa Jacket is a stylish option that will also keep you warm. This would also be a perfect gift idea and it’s priced at $80.

Note: Due to the influx of online shopping this year and anticipated delays in shipping, Carhartt encourages consumers to shop early this year and recommends that all orders be placed by December 6.

