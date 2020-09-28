Sherpa pullovers and jackets have been a huge hit for the past few years. They’re back in full swing for this fall with hundreds of new styles. Sherpa pullovers are perfect for cool weather and layering. This style is also great for casual outings and can be worn with jeans, khakis, or leggings alike. Plus, sherpas can be worn by both men and women alike. Today we are sharing our favorite styles that are under $75. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks and check out our guide to the best men’s flannel shirts for fall under $50.

Amazon Sherpa Pullovers

Amazon has hundreds of styles of sherpa pullovers for both men and women. Amazon’s in-house brand Good Threads Men’s Sherpa Fleece Zip Pullover with Hood is a standout. You can find it priced from $26 shipped and it comes in an array of neutral color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For women, Amazon Essentials another Amazon in-house brand has a Polar Fleece Lined Pullover for $27 shipped. This style features a high neckline to help keep you warm as well as a soft fleece interior that traps body heat to keep you toasty. It’s also available in six fun color options, is machine-washable, and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 650 reviews.

Old Navy Sherpa Styles

Old Navy is another storefront that offers sherpa styles that are trendy for the entire family. Our top style for men from Old Navy is the Cozy Mock-Neck 1/4 Zip Style that’s priced at $45. It comes in regular, big, or tall size options and three color hues as well.

If you’re on the hunt for a sherpa style to workout in, the Micro Performance Fleece Zip-Up is a great choice for women. This pullover is infused with stretch and is highly breathable. It also comes in a trendy leopard pattern and is priced at just $30.

L.L. Bean Sherpa

One of the best-known places to find great sherpa pullovers and jackets is L.L. Bean. They have tons of styles for both men and women. For men, the Sherpa Collar Quarter-Zip Pullover is another standout. I love that this pullover just features a pop of the trendy style at the color and has a classic varsity look. It’s also priced under $75, comes in four color options, as well as a tall style too.

The women’s Katahdin Fleece Half-Zip Pullovers is a must-have from L.L. Bean. I really love the color hues and that it features the same sherpa material on the outside as the inside making it very soft. This pullover also has a large kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm as well as a cinched hood in case you run into rain or wind. Better yet, its priced at $60.

