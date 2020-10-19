Today only, discounts on prev-gen. MacBook Pro start at $590 (Cert. Refurb)

- Oct. 19th 2020 6:39 am ET

Today only, Woot offers various previous-generation MacBook Pro models from $589.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB of storage for $1,729.99 in certified refurbished condition. As a comparison, it originally sold for $2,399. Today’s deal is $69 under our previous mention. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more. Includes a one-year warranty. More below.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals from $590. And don’t forget to swing by our Apple guide for all of the latest deals. You’ll currently find markdowns on iPads, MacBooks, and various other Apple essentials.

Put your savings to work and grab a USB-C hub to connect all of your legacy devices. This option from Anker delivers four extra ports and offers data-transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. Great for connecting hard drives, printers, and various other peripherals.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core
  • 16GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 256GB+ SSD
  • 15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GDDR5)
  • True Tone Technology
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • macOS

