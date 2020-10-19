meross is becoming one of the go-to brands for budget-focused HomeKit gear, and they’re at it again with a new Wi-Fi LED Lamp that offers support for Apple’s smart home ecosystem, as well as both Assistant and Alexa. The company’s brand-new lamp offers RGB lighting and is dimmable, meaning you can easily make it match any scene or setup that you have in your home. It supports voice control and honestly, is something that will really add a bit of flair to your setup. Having just released today, we’re already tracking a discount on meross’ latest smart lamp, so head below for more details.

Tune this smart light to until your heart’s content

You’ll find that this lamp offers the ability to tune its white point from 2700K to 6500K, allowing you to match the other lights in your home. You’ll find that this light is RGB, meaning you can pick just about any color to set it to, giving you the ability to change the mood of a room from bright and happy to dark and moody, romantic, or just fun and playful. Plus, with the meross or Home app, you can easily fine-tune things that aren’t as easy to command with your voice.

meross’ new smart lamp is with every major smart assistant, including HomeKit

We’re really excited to see HomeKit included here with meross’ latest smart light. While we’re used to seeing Alexa and Assistant included, it’s fairly rare for us to see HomeKit in a product like this, especially when no hub is required for it to function. You’ll find voice commands for all three major brands here, and there’s even the ability to create schedules, timers, or countdowns to turn the light on or off based on your routines, either within the meross app or your smart home’s preferred platform’s setup.

Enjoy a launch-day discount

The meross Wi-Fi RGB Dimmable Smart Table Lamp will normally retail for $29.99 shipped at Amazon, but right now, we’re tracking a $3 on-page coupon. Clipping this coupon drops the price to just $27 shipped, saving you 10% from its regular going rate. Honestly, this is a pretty great deal if you’re talking about getting both a lamp fixture and light in one, as normally you’d need to retrofit an older lamp with a Philips Hue bulb to enjoy HomeKit compatibility.

9to5Toys’ take

We love that meross is expanding further into HomeKit devices, and can’t wait to see what else they have in store. I’m honestly considering picking up one or two of these to place around my house because I really like that this can be tied into all of my other HomeKit automation without having to run anything through HomeBridge.

