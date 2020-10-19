Add Samsung’s EVO Select 512GB microSD Card to your Switch for $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the latest Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Card for $79.99 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats previous discounts by $10, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, you’ll pay anywhere from $90 to $110 for similar alternatives at Amazon right now. Supporting up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest iteration of microSD cards are just as capable for sticking in a DSLR or action camera as they are for expanding the storage on a Nintendo Switch or Android smartphone. Plus, a bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it less of a hassle to retrieve footage or other files. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 47,000 customers. Head below for more.

A great way to put your savings to use would be grabbing Anker’s 2-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader at $13. I’ve been relying on this option for quite some time now, and it always comes in handy for quickly transferring photos to my Mac or iPad Pro. Other shoppers find it just as much of a must-have, with over 1,800 having left a 4.6/5 star rating. Or just grab the 256GB version of Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC card at $30 to save even more.

If you’re looking for desktop or laptop storage, earlier today we spotted a 28% discount on WD’s 1TB My Passport Go Portable SSD. Having returned to the all-time low, you can grab this SSD on sale for $100.

Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Card features:

With stunning speed and reliability, the Samsung 512GB microSDXC EVO Select memory card lets you get the most out of your devices. Ultra-fast read & write speeds of up to 100MB/s & 90MB/s and backed by 4-proof protection, keep your data safe against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions. Feel confident to capture, store and transfer 4K UHD videos, photos, music and other large files effortlessly.

