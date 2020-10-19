WD’s 1TB My Passport Go Portable SSD returns to all-time low at $100 (28% off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the WD 1TB My Passport Go Portable Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually fetching $140, today’s price cut amounts to 28% in savings, beats our previous mention, and matches the all-time low set once back in 2019. Featuring up to 400MB/s transfer speeds, this portable USB 3.0 SSD brings 1TB of storage to your setup, be it for your on-the-go kit or minimalist desktop workspace. But for those who do plan to throw it in their everyday carry, WD’s My Passport Go can withstand up to 2-meter falls thanks to a shock-absorbing rubber-edged design, and a built-in cable also neatly stores away when not in use. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 205 customers. Head below for more.

Pocket an extra 20% in savings by bringing home the 500GB model of My Passport Go SSD instead. This smaller-capacity model fetches $80 at Amazon. Aside from not as much room to store files, you’re getting a nearly identical package as the lead deal with the same drop-resistance and EDC-friendly design.

If USB-C is a must, going with SanDisk’s 500GB SSD at $95 might be worth the extra cash. This discount provides the lowest price to date, not to mention up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds and an even more rugged form-factor than the aforementioned drives. Then go hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more deals.

WD 1TB My Passport Go Portable SSD features:

Store and access files wherever you go with this 1TB WD My Passport Go portable SSD. The rubber bumper absorbs the shock of impacts, while the compact size creates a portable traveling companion. This WD My Passport Go portable SSD comes with a 64GB EasyStore flash drive for extra storage space.

