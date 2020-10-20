Amazon’s Samsung and WD storage discounts start at $100 (Up to 33% off)

- Oct. 20th 2020 11:47 am ET

From $100
0

Amazon is offering the Samsung 860 PRO 512GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Matched at Samsung. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’re looking to breathe new life into an aging laptop, PlayStation 4, or something else, this drive is ready and willing. It comes in a 2.5-inch form-factor and packs up to 560MB/s transfer speeds with no moving parts inside. This allows it to serve as a significant performance and durability upgrade when compared to traditional hard drives. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more storage deals below.

More storage deals:

On the hunt for a microSD storage solution? Look no further than Samsung’s EVO Select 512GB offering. Yesterday we unraveled a 20% discount that you should definitely consider. It’s now $80, marking a new all-time low.

Samsung 860 PRO 512GB Solid-State Drive features:

Powered by the latest V-NAND technology and a robust algorithm-based controller, the 860 PRO readily handles heavy workloads of high-end PCs, workstations and NAS (Network Attached Systems) to give lasting assurance to gamers, IT and creative professionals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $100
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Samsung

Samsung
Storage

About the Author