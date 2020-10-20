Amazon’s Samsung and WD storage discounts start at $100 (Up to 33% off)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 860 PRO 512GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Matched at Samsung. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’re looking to breathe new life into an aging laptop, PlayStation 4, or something else, this drive is ready and willing. It comes in a 2.5-inch form-factor and packs up to 560MB/s transfer speeds with no moving parts inside. This allows it to serve as a significant performance and durability upgrade when compared to traditional hard drives. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more storage deals below.

On the hunt for a microSD storage solution? Look no further than Samsung’s EVO Select 512GB offering. Yesterday we unraveled a 20% discount that you should definitely consider. It’s now $80, marking a new all-time low.

Samsung 860 PRO 512GB Solid-State Drive features:

Powered by the latest V-NAND technology and a robust algorithm-based controller, the 860 PRO readily handles heavy workloads of high-end PCs, workstations and NAS (Network Attached Systems) to give lasting assurance to gamers, IT and creative professionals.

