Bose Home 500 AirPlay 2 Speaker now $250 (Refurb, Orig. $399), more from $80

The official Bose eBay storefront offers its Home Speaker 500 with AirPlay 2 for $249.95 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Also available direct from Bose. Down from its original $399 price tag, today’s offer is $49 under the Amazon low and marking the best price we’ve seen to date in any condition. Rocking AirPlay 2 support, the Bose Home 500 comes equipped with built-in Alexa and the Google Assistant for fitting in with just about any smart home setup. It’s said to offer wall-to-wall stereo sound and an integrated display showcases album artwork for some extra flair. Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi connectivity round out the notable features. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and includes a 1-year warranty. Head below for more.

On top of the featured deal, the Bose eBay storefront has some additional refurbished devices on sale, all of which include a 1-year warranty.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing an Amazon all-time low on Marshall’s retro Uxbridge AirPlay 2 Speaker at $180. Here, you’re looking at a more old school-inspired design than the modern Bose form-factor, but with similar smart connectivity. Plus, don’t miss out on our hands-on review of the Marshall Major IV headphones, which deliver much of that same vinyl design alongside 80-hour playback and more.

Bose Home 500 AirPlay 2 Speaker features:

The Bose Home Speaker 500 delivers wireless wall-to-wall stereo sound from a single speaker. Built-in voice control from Alexa and Google Assistant puts songs, playlists, and more at the tip of your tongue. And you have the freedom to control the music your way – with your voice, with a tap on the top controls, or with the Bose Music app.

