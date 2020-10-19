Marshall’s retro Uxbridge AirPlay 2 Speaker returns to all-time low at $180

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Uxbridge Home Voice Speaker for $179.99 shipped. Also available directly from Marshall. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the all-time low. As one of Marshall’s most compact speakers in its lineup, the Uxbridge delivers AirPlay 2 integration on top of built-in Alexa and Bluetooth connectivity. There’s the vinyl wrapped exterior that you’d expect from the brand as well as gold accenting and a package that is as stylish as it is functional. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Save even more when you bring home the Marshall Emberton speaker instead. This offering still packs the same retro aesthetic found above, but trades in AirPlay 2 support for an even more compact form-factor. It’ll also only run you $150, meaning you can save some extra cash from the speaker above. Learn more in our launch coverage.

But if it’s that same retro-inspired look you’re hoping to bring to a pair of headphones, don’t miss out on our hands-on review of the Marshall Major IV. Delivering 80-hour playback alongside USB-C and wireless charging, the brand’s latest cans bring a lot to the table.

Marshall Uxbridge Home speaker features:

Uxbridge Voice combines the legendary sound of Marshall with the helpfulness of Amazon Alexa, for a speaker that’s not just smart, it’s brilliant. Small in size yet large in sound, this speaker delivers a clean and precise audio experience. With Alexa you can use your voice to multi-task, hands-free.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!