De’Longhi heater sale delivers warmth from $64 (Up to $30 off)

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi 1500W Convection Panel Heater for $90 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $3. If you have a room that needs a little help in the heating department, this De’Longhi offering could be just what you need. It boasts a clean look and can be wall-mounted to give your space a more streamlined appearance. I use a similar heater in my office and love that I can toggle it on only when needed instead of wasting a bunch of energy trying to overheat the rest of my home. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more De’Longhi heater discounts.

With health being top of mind for most of us these days, you might want to consider something that can also purify the air. The Dyson Pure Cryptomic lineup manages to heat, cool, and purify the air you breathe. In fact, it can even tackle formaldehyde. Read all about it in our launch coverage.

De’Longhi 1500W Convection Panel Heater features:

Lower energy bills by heating only the room you’re in, you can lower your thermostat and lower your energy bills

Perfect for family use, De’Longhi safety features include an automatic tip-over “off” switch and thermal shut off that prevents overheating

Fits beautifully almost anywhere the convenient wall-mount feature gives you the option of hanging it like a piece of art.

