Logitech MX Master 3, MX Keys, Vertical, Ergo Plus, webcams, more from $80.50

Staples is offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $81.48 shipped when you add a filler item to your cart and use the code 32201 at checkout. For comparison, this mouse regularly goes for $100 at Amazon and today’s deal is within $1 of our last mention. If you’re after a mouse that can help raise your productivity, the MX Master 3 can assist with just that. The side scroll wheel is perfect for users of Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, or even Excel and Word. Plus, it works with gestures on both Windows and macOS, and has a ton of customizable buttons. You’ll find USB-C on the front, which allows the mouse to function in a wired mode as well as recharge the internal battery. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Not sure if you should drop over $80 on a mouse? Well, take a look at our hands-on review to find out why we love it so much. Head below for other great ways to upgrade your office.

Remember, with all products listed below, you’ll need to add a filler item to your cart and use the code 32201 at checkout.

Other items on sale at Staples:

Ready to further upgrade your desk setup? Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 is a killer computer to add to any desk. It sports a quad-core i7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. This all combines to deliver a powerhouse of a computer in a compact form-factor. Coming in at $349 off right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced features:

Get spot-on precision in your designs games with this Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse. The sculpted shape is comfortable to hold for extended hours, and the electromagnetic MagSpeed wheel enables fast noiseless scrolling. This Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse lasts 70 days on a full charge, making it suitable for work trips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!