Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 is down to a new all-time low at $349 off

- Oct. 20th 2020 12:09 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 Gaming Laptop i7 1.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,450.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,800, today’s offer is good for a $349 discount, beats our previous mention by $49, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Perfect for gaming from the couch or away from the battlestation, Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 is powered by a 10th Generation i7 processor with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM to complete the package. There’s also a CNC alumium build, 120Hz refresh rate display, and GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, as well as Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars and check out our review of the previous-generation models for more.

For those times where you are ready to game at home, using a portion of your savings on Razer’s Laptop Stand Chroma at $100 is a pretty easy recommendation. It’ll prop up your Blade Stealth to help with cooling while also bringing some extra RGB lighting into the mix. The stand is comprised of a sturdy anodized aluminum and even has a USB 3.0 hub to complete the package. 

Complete the battlestation upgrade with the discounted Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro we spotted this morning. It’ll provide a 1-cable setup for connecting various accessories and is now $50 off. But speaking of peripherals, we’re currently tracking some Razer and Logitech PC gaming gear from $30 alongside an Alienware sale starting at $57.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

The Razer Blade Stealth with GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q is built with breakthrough graphics performance that’s up to 2.5X the GeForce GTX 950M and up to 80% faster than the GTX 1050, enabling the Blade Stealth 13 to be the ultimate gaming ultrabook on the go.

