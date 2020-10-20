Ninja’s 4-Quart Air Fryer + Dehydrator falls to $69 shipped today (Reg. $100)

Walmart is now offering the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer (AF100) for $69 shipped. Regularly $100 or so, this model starts at $88 on Amazon right now, is matching our previous mention, and is at the lowest price we can find. With enough space to cook 2-pounds of french fries at once, it features a 4-quart ceramic-coated, dishwasher-safe frying basket and an adjustable temperature range from 105- to 400-degrees. But this air fryer also doubles as a dehydrator so you can make “flat, chip-like foods and homemade snacks” as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Walmart customers. More details below.

While you won’t get the Ninja branding or sleek aesthetics, there are certainly more affordable options out there. You can get an entire 3-quart Instant Pot multi-cooker for $60. But when it comes to air fryers, Chefman TurboFry 2-Qt Air Fryer at $40 is a great way to save some cash if you can get away with the smaller capacity. It carries stellar reviews from over 3,300 Amazon customers as well.

Speaking of Walmart, we already have details on its earlier-than-usual Black Friday event right here. As for additional household deals, hit up this morning’s Gold Box toothbrush sale from $9.50 then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer:

Time is precious, even more so when you’ve got hungry mouths to feed. Why wait for your oven to preheat and then slowly cook that highly anticipated meal when there’s a quicker way to put food on the table for your whole family. Meet the Ninja Air Fryer, a fast and easy way to cook your favorite foods. It ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The secret is the smart processor that delivers a wide temperature range while powering the fan that automatically adjusts speeds based on your cooking function, allowing you to cook and crisp your favorite foods.

