Prime Day has come to a conclusion after a week filled with great deals over at Amazon. Now, Black Friday is starting to come into focus as various retailers roll out their initial holiday shopping plans. With the COVID-19 pandemic still rolling on in the United States, this Black Friday is shaping up to be unlike any other we’ve seen before. Walmart is sharing additional details on what it says is going to be its biggest Black Friday ever. This year’s event is set to span across three separate sales with a different focus on TVs, home goods, and more during each stretch. Head below for full details on this year’s Walmart Black Friday events.

Walmart set to offer three Black Friday sales this year

In recent years, Black Friday events have evolved from a 24-hour sale to a week-long event. But with a number of changes slated to shake things up this year, it’s looking like Black Friday 2020 is going to stretch throughout the entire month of November. Walmart is planning on offering up three separate events throughout the month with “best of the season” pricing on “HP, Instant Pot, LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise!, Roku and Shark, including deals on many items that can only be found at Walmart.”

Details, details, details…

The first Walmart event will take place starting November 4 at 7 pm ET. Amongst a number of notable deals will be a 42-inch 4K Ultra HDTV with Roku for $88. That’s surely going to be a hot deal that won’t last long. Additionally, Walmart will offer up deals on home goods like Magic Bullet Blenders, RC cars, and more.

Event two begins on November 11th with more of a focus on tech, including deals on iPhones and Samsung Android devices. Details are a bit slimmer here, but this will be a sale worth keeping an eye on, particularly if you’re interested in an iPhone but don’t want to shell out cash for the latest models.

The third Walmart Black Friday sale kicks off on November 25 and will offer up deals on electronics, toys, and seasonal decor.

Wrapping up

Black Friday will start in earnest November 25th and span across the Thanksgiving holiday window, culminating on Cyber Monday a few days later. Walmart is expected to offer up additional details on its Black Friday proper event in a few weeks, once we get closer to November. One thing is for sure, this is shaping up to be a Black Friday shopping season unlike any we’ve seen before.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

