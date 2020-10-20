Upgrade your toothbrush and more in today’s Amazon Gold Box from $9.50

- Oct. 20th 2020 7:49 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PRO Care via Amazon offers electric toothbrushes and more from $9.51. Free shipping is available with Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Sonic Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $19.54. It typically goes for closer to $25 with today’s deal being a match of the historic Amazon all-time low price. It’s time to finally ditch your manual toothbrush in favor of a fully-electric model. This option delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, making it an easy way to up your toothbrush game without spending a fortune. Four different heads are included with purchase, so you can find the right comfort level for your needs. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a three-pack of Crest Plus Scope Toothpaste for $6. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate. This is arguably the best toothpaste out there, as far as I’m concerned, and I’m willing to have a conversation on Twitter about it.

Make sure you jump over to the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals on toothbrushes, accessories, and other dental must-haves. Some listings are starting to sell out, so act quickly if anything catches your eye this morning.

Fairywill Sonic features:

When it comes to battling plaque and promoting teeth and gum health, The Fairywill 508 Electric Toothbrush Is A Game Changer. This brush delivers 40,000 Micro-Brushes Per Minute, giving you a Over A Month’s Worth Of Manual Brush Strokes In Less Than Two Minutes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp