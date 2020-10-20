Upgrade your toothbrush and more in today’s Amazon Gold Box from $9.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PRO Care via Amazon offers electric toothbrushes and more from $9.51. Free shipping is available with Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Sonic Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $19.54. It typically goes for closer to $25 with today’s deal being a match of the historic Amazon all-time low price. It’s time to finally ditch your manual toothbrush in favor of a fully-electric model. This option delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, making it an easy way to up your toothbrush game without spending a fortune. Four different heads are included with purchase, so you can find the right comfort level for your needs. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a three-pack of Crest Plus Scope Toothpaste for $6. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate. This is arguably the best toothpaste out there, as far as I’m concerned, and I’m willing to have a conversation on Twitter about it.

Make sure you jump over to the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals on toothbrushes, accessories, and other dental must-haves. Some listings are starting to sell out, so act quickly if anything catches your eye this morning.

Fairywill Sonic features:

When it comes to battling plaque and promoting teeth and gum health, The Fairywill 508 Electric Toothbrush Is A Game Changer. This brush delivers 40,000 Micro-Brushes Per Minute, giving you a Over A Month’s Worth Of Manual Brush Strokes In Less Than Two Minutes.

