Save $140 on Office Home and Student 2019 + AVG Internet Security 2020

Newegg is currently offering Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for Mac/PC + AVG Internet Security 2020 for $79.97 as a digital download. For comparison, buying just Microsoft Office would cost you $150 direct right now. AVG adds another $70 or so in value, with today’s deal saving you $140 overall. Office 2019 is a one-time purchase, with no subscriptions required. You’ll enjoy a 1-user download for Mac or PC, which should work well for the next few years without having to buy anything else. The AVG subscription is good for 1-year and up to five devices, keeping your computers protected from viruses while you’re browsing the internet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Maybe you’re in the last year of school, and a 12-month subscription to Office would help you finish out. Well, you can score a 1-year Office 365 subscription for $59 at Amazon right now. This is also a digital download and can function on both macOS and Windows, making it great for users of either system. One thing to keep in mind here is that this is a yearly subscription, meaning if you don’t renew next October, your access will be cut off.

Speaking of Windows, did you see the deal we spotted earlier on Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13? It’s currently $349 off, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Powered by a quad-core 10th generation i7 processor, and sporting 512GB of storage, this laptop is perfect for both taking notes and gaming while on-the-go.

Office Home and Student features:

One-time purchase for 1 device, PC or Mac

System Requirements: Windows 10 or macOS

Classic 2019 versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint; plus, additional OneNote features

Microsoft support included for 60 days at no extra cost

Licensed for home use

